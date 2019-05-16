Cabinet approves Development Scheme near Baghdad Airport

2019/05/16 | 09:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- By John Lee.
The Iraqi Cabinet held its regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi.
The Cabinet discussed and reviewed a number of infrastructure projects, and approved a scheme to develop land close to Baghdad International Airport.
(Source: Govt of Iraq)
The Iraqi Cabinet held its regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi.
The Cabinet discussed and reviewed a number of infrastructure projects, and approved a scheme to develop land close to Baghdad International Airport.
(Source: Govt of Iraq)