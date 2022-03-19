19 Years on: America's Heinous War on Iraq Remembered

2022/03/20 | 16:46 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ALBAWABA - Bloggers on the social media are remembering the Iraqi War with much trepidation and a sense of rage.

It has been 19 years since the war started by the United States under President George W.



Bush and his compatriot Tony Blair, the then British British Prime Minister both of whom insisted on having a showdown on Baghdad.

On this day in 2003, the US committed the greatest crime of the 21st century thus far by invading Iraq.



The war k!!led over 1 million people, displaced millions more, brought unknowable depths of suffering to the Iraqi people & gave birth to the rise of ISIS.[THREAD] 1/13 pic.twitter.com/PTXRCaftF3

— Friendly Neighborhood Comrade (@SpiritofLenin) March 20, 2022

The date 19 March, 2003 will always be remembered in historical memory.



It was a date made by the White House to remove Iraqi president Saddam Hussein from power under the pretext he had weapons of mass destruction.

Although many said that Iraq didn't possess such weapons, nobody believed them and so the war started and Saddam Hussein and his government were removed from power by 9 April.



It was swift but bloody with plenty of destruction.



Of course non of the weapons were found but the United States continued to maintain the military presence in the country till 2011.

#OnThisDay in 2003, the US initiated #war on #Iraq, and fundamentally altered the US's relationship with the world.



This unit probes the events leading up to the invasion and the effects of the war on Iraqi society, the US, and the international community.



https://t.co/ZGV9ICvsoy

— Choices Program at Brown University (@ChoicesProgram) March 19, 2022

“Most of the people in my country knew before the US invasion that (weapons of mass destruction) was a pretext, a false flag, that the US and Allied Forces used to make the ends justify the means,” Zaid al-Mahdawi told Anadolu Agency.



An Iraqi he was living in Houston who was in Baghdad when the war began.

The social media have been remembering the day of the start of the war under a devastating 'shock-and-awe' military strategy in which in which 7,186 Iraqi civilians were killed in just two months under the “Operation Iraqi Freedom.”

On this day in 2003, George W.



Bush declared the beginning of the US-led invasion of Iraq.



Throughout the illegal occupation, U.S.



soldiers committed countless war crimes, but the story of 14-year-old Iraqi girl Abeer al-Janabi is perhaps one of the most heinous.



pic.twitter.com/ACi2rvL9JL

— George Mitakides (@GMitakides) March 19, 2022

Millions around the world protested the war, especially in the months leading up to it in demonstrations and protests but they fell on deaf ears and a sovereign nation was invaded to destroy its non-existent weapons of mass destruction, in a senseless war that has brought the Iraqi people anything but freedom.