2022/03/21 | 03:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Writing in Oil Price, Simon Watkins says Iraq's West Qurna 2 oilfield, run by Russian oil giant Lukoil, may see a quick increase in production from 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) to well over 600,000 bpd, rising to more than 1 million bpd further out.Click here to read the full article.

read more Russian-Run Iraqi Oilfield may see Output Boost first appeared on Iraq Business News.