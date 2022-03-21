Iraq Improves Ranking in World Happiness Report

2022/03/21 | 03:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq has ranked 107th out of 146 countries in the latest World Happiness Report, a small improvement on its ranking of 111th last year.The report, produced by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), uses global survey data to report on how people evaluate their own lives around the world.Co-author Lara […]

