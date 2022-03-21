Starpower Management Considers Models & Talent 14 More Days Only

2022/03/21 | 12:24 - Source: Iraq News

Model Estefania, Booking, contact: www.StarpowerManagementLLC.com

Starpower Management generally considers stars only.



For just 21 days out of the year, the firm considers non-famous models and talent.

Starpower Management is considering non-famous models and talent for just fourteen more days only.”

— The Hollywood Sentinel

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generally representing established stars only, Starpower Management today considers clients that are not famous for just twenty-one days only out of each year.



With just fourteen days left across the rest of the year for that determination, the firm is now considering select models, actors, bands, singers, and fine artists to be represented by the firm.



This consideration is for those residing in Southern California or the Greater Los Angeles area by invitation only.About Starpower ManagementStarpower Management is a multi-million dollar motion picture production, management, publishing, and public relations entertainment company.



Recognized as one of the most powerful entertainment boutique companies in the world, the company represents over 10 billion dollars-worth of deals in the areas of master works of fine art, literary property, runway and fashion models, celebrities, Grammy Award winners, entertainment companies, billionaires, and small businesses among more.



Starpower Management was formed in 1993, based on the song "Starpower" by the rock band Sonic Youth, with Kim Gordon's blessings, who wrote the song.



The only legitimate film division of the company is Bruce Edwin Productions.



For more information visit: www.StarpowerManagementLLC.com.Publishing Division:From early rock fanzines and chapbooks to a hard copy glossy cover rock magazine, Starpower now publishes Hollywood Sentinel dot com, and will later bring back its rock publication online and hard copy.



It is also launching a new movie star site next quarter, and has five books of poetry in preparation with its upcoming new publishing label.



It will later expand to include a comic book division to tie in with its motion picture department.About Hollywood SentinelThe Hollywood Sentinel official website of http://www.HollywoodSentinel.com publishes “only the good news,” and features weekly and at times daily new content including interviews with stars and opinion leaders from all areas of the arts.



The publication gives free help to those aspiring in Hollywood, and teaches “positive thinking,” avoiding traps of the ego, and “doing good for ourselves and others.” Issues of Hollywood Sentinel have featured exclusive interviews with film and TV stars Tracy Reiner, Donny Most, and New York Times contributing writer Nomi Prins among others.



The Archives version of the entertainment news site can be found at www.TheHollywoodSentinel.com.CEO: Bruce EdwinCEO of Starpower Management, founding publisher of Hollywood Sentinel, Bruce Edwin Productions, and Hollywood Sentinel Public Relations, Bruce Edwin represents companies with dozens of Oscar Winning, Golden Globe Winning, Grammy winning stars, and famous Master Works of Fine Art in private collection, among more.



Formerly representing Michael Jackson guitarist David Williams, he began his Hollywood entertainment career as a Reader for Lakeshore Entertainment and Production Assistant at the TV show EXTRA! Prior to that, he worked as a model and talent agent, booker, and scout.



Prior to that, he self-published his own music and film publication, distributed worldwide by Tower Records, through which he interviewed and photographed many stars.



Visit: www.BruceEdwin.com.Starpower Management is Now Hiring for the Following Areas:App developer, Social Media Manager, and E-Commerce Expert.



Visit the companies social media links below for further information or contact the company through its website below.



All candidates must be based in the United States only with the legal right to work in the U.S.

Share This Article

