Iraq may Import Crops from Bangladesh

2022/03/22 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between Bangladesh and Iraq to enhance cooperation in the agricultural sector.According to a statement from the Bangladeshi Ministry of Agriculture, the Charge d'Affairs at the Iraqi Embassy in Dhaka, Abdussalam Saddam Mohaisen, also expressed interest in importing mangoes, vegetables and potatoes from Bangladesh.[…]

