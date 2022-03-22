Iraq may Import Crops from Bangladesh

2022/03/22 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between Bangladesh and Iraq to enhance cooperation in the agricultural sector.
According to a statement from the Bangladeshi Ministry of Agriculture, the Charge d'Affairs at the Iraqi Embassy in Dhaka, Abdussalam Saddam Mohaisen, also expressed interest in importing mangoes, vegetables and potatoes from Bangladesh.
