Germany, UNOPS support Anbar and Sinjar

2022/03/22 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The KfW Development Bank [Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau] and UNOPS signed an agreement to support the conflict-affected communities in Anbar governorate and Sinjar district in Ninewa governorate in Iraq.With a total support of 35 Million EUR from the Federal Republic of Germany, through the KfW Development Bank, UNOPS will undertake the rehabilitation of war-damaged shelters […]

