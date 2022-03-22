Remains of 143 bodies exhumed from mass grave in Iraq

2022/03/22 | 08:30 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Authorities in northern Iraq’s Nineveh province said Monday they had discovered the remains of 143 unidentified people killed between 2014-2017 when the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group was in control of the region.

The Civil Defense Directorate in the province said a mass grave was found in the Er-Rifaai area of the city of Mosul and the bodies were later referred to a forensic institute.

It is estimated that there are corpses of 6,000 to 12,000 people in mass graves in Iraq.

In June 2014, the terrorist group had full control of provinces including Mosul, Saladin and Anbar while also holding some parts of Diyala and Kirkuk.