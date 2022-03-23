Iraq committed to Renewable Energy

2022/03/23 | 03:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, has said that Iraq is committed to reducing carbon emissions through implementing a number of gas investment projects and developing gas fields, as well as projects to produce solar energy.At a conference in Iraq under the title "Pathways for a lower carbon future for […]

