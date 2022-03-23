WFP: Ukraine-Russia War causing Food Insecurity in Iraq

2022/03/23 | 03:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.A report by the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) has said that the food security situation in Iraq is now being exacerbated by the global impacts of the Ukraine-Russia war.The two countries are the key suppliers of food, energy, and agricultural inputs, globally.Russia and Ukraine jointly are responsible for almost […]

