Iraq Daily Roundup: One Killed; Seven Wounded

An ISIS attack in Wadi al-Shay may have left one soldier dead and another wounded.
Two people were wounded by a blast near Mosul.
In Najaf, two cemetery workers were wounded when old explosives were detonated.
An ISIS attack at the Hataween Crossing left one soldier with injuries.
A 14-year-old boy was injured when a bomb blew up in Kifri.
Also, at least 85 bodies were found during the excavation of a mass grave in Rifaie.
The bodies appear to belong to Islamic State fighters and their families.
It is unclear how many bodies will be found at the site.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
