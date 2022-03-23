Iraq Daily Roundup: One Killed; Seven Wounded

2022/03/23 | 19:14 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least one people was killed, and another seven were wounded in the latest violence:

An ISIS attack in Wadi al-Shay may have left one soldier dead and another wounded.

Two people were wounded by a blast near Mosul.

In Najaf, two cemetery workers were wounded when old explosives were detonated.

An ISIS attack at the Hataween Crossing left one soldier with injuries.

A 14-year-old boy was injured when a bomb blew up in Kifri.

Also, at least 85 bodies were found during the excavation of a mass grave in Rifaie.



The bodies appear to belong to Islamic State fighters and their families.



It is unclear how many bodies will be found at the site.

Author: Margaret Griffis

