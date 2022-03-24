Iraq, Jordan to conclude deal on security cooperation 

2022/03/24 | 01:06 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq will conclude a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Jordanian defence ministry to increase security cooperation, Anadolu news agency reported.

The Iraqi national security adviser, Qasim Al-Araji said in a statement yesterday that the National Security Agents Council approved the "memorandum of understanding regarding security cooperation between the Iraqi Ministry of Interior and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan."

The National Security Agents Council includes security leaders from the Ministries of Interior and Defence and is headed by Al-Araji.

During the meeting, Al-Araji stressed on the need "for cooperation and coordination between security and intelligence agencies, to achieve sustainable security."

Iraq has close relations with Jordan.



The two sides, along with Egypt, have concluded agreements in the fields of energy, industry as well as trade over the past few years.

Last June, Baghdad hosted the last tripartite summit between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi which was the fourth of its kind since March 2019.