Land Allocated for Iraq-Jordan Free Zone

2022/03/24 | 13:50 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's Ministry of Industry and Minerals has reportedly finalised the details of an "Economic City" between Iraq and Jordan.
According to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), USID has carried out a comprehensive study of the project, and land has been allocated for the Industrial Cities Commission, It says the aim is to […]
