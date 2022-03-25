EWTN launches Arabic-language news agency based in Iraq

2022/03/25 | 18:42 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- “Because it is published in Arabic, this agency will also augment the service offered by ACI-Africa, our Nairobi, Kenya-based Catholic news agency, which EWTN launched in 2019 and which publishes content in English, French and Portuguese,” Warsaw added.“ACI MENA will provide a new voice to help spread the Gospel and news of the Church to these Christian communities in their own language.”

Bashar Jameel Hanna, a Chaldean Catholic layman originally from Baghdad, will head EWTN's newly launched Arabic-language news service, ACI-MENA.



The service will provide a new voice to help spread the Gospel and news of the Church to Christian communities in the Middle East and North Africa.



EWTN

Hanna studied philosophy and theology for nine years at the Babel College in Iraq and graduated with a degree in civil engineering from the University of Nantes in France.



Hanna speaks Arabic, French, English, and Aramaic fluently, and has a significant understanding of classic Arabic.

“When war came around to Iraq, I lost friends and relatives and became a political refugee in Europe,” Hanna said.



“Ten years later, I received a call to work on the reconstruction in the Nineveh plains, to rebuild the church of Mosul.



Then, late last year, I received a call for the position of Editor-in-Chief with ACI MENA.



And I heard the Lord say: ‘I took you from the ends of the earth; from its farthest corners I called you.



I said, you are my servant; I have chosen you and have not rejected you' (Isaiah 41:9.)"

"Becoming ACI MENA’s Editor-in-Chief, to carry the message of love to the Arabic world still submerged in conflicts and persecution, may be a heavy cross … but He has risen!” Hanna added.

Alejandro Bermudez, executive director of the ACI Group, of which ACI MENA is now a part, called the news agency's launch "a major step forward for the ACI Group as well as for the larger EWTN News family."