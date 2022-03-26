France Protecting Civilians impacted by Explosive Ordnance in Iraq

2022/03/26 | 04:48 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- France Renews its Commitment to Protecting Civilians impacted by Explosive Ordnance in Iraq The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) welcomes an additional contribution of EUR 480,000 (approximately USD 550,000) from the Crisis and Support Center of the French ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs that will support life-saving mine action activities in Iraq.Activities […]

