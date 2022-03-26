Amaal Ghadieh Illustrates How Every Victory Has Its Own Drama, And Every Second In Life Can Shape Our Lives.

2022/03/26 | 18:14 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- NORTHVILLE, MICHIGAN, USA, March 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belly and the Wiseman, written by Amaal Ghadieh, will be available on Amazon Kindle, Barnes and Noble as well as many other platforms, grab your copy from Amazon Kindle, Barnes and Noble, and other literary platforms.‘Belly and the Wiseman’ is a thought-provoking blend of awareness and drama written by Amaal Ghadieh.This story introduces a spectacular tale of a boy named “Belly,” who has been in a tight spot where he has to make a decision, what comes after the decision is yet to be disclosed by the readers.The encounter between Belly and the Wiseman is not restricted to Belly; the readers can deduce meaningful lessons and can relate to the predicaments experienced by him.Amaal Ghadieh remarkably enlightens the audience about the aftermaths of the wrong choices.She makes the readers aware in her book that wrong decisions can lead to numerous conundrums in the lives of adolescents.The author spotlights the significance of the development of children through education and motivation.Further, Amaal Ghadieh illustrates the upshots of fear, anxiety, unwanted habits, and negative emotions.Belly is loved by his parents, family, and friends.He lived in a lovely tiny town where residentswere extremely social.Nonetheless, his anxiety and fretfulness pave the way for his edification.One day, Belly enters a place where he meets with a character, “Wiseman.” He guides him and assists him in learning and overcoming his fear and depression.Subsequently, the legend illustrates guilt of Belly when he and his family visit the farm.Over there, some strange scenarios have occurred.Afterward, it describes the more captivating events of Belly and Wiseman.So, ultimately, these happenings lead to the progress of Belly in controlling his anger.Moreover, it develops some basic etiquettes in his unconscious mind.After acquiring expertise and enlightenment, Belly smiled to himself and said with determination, “From now on, I will do what the old Wiseman have told me because I can,” he repeated with resolve, “I can!”.It indicates the determination and fortitude of Belly; likewise, it endorses the readers to edify themselves from others.The story of Belly and Wiseman reminds readers of the idea that all individuals are on their own path, and that every moment in our life can be a moment of transformation.The process of acquiring new skills, knowledge, understanding, and values is essential for combating guilt and sadness.This is something that everyone can do on their own, while it is usually made more manageable by education.In essence, the future of learning lies in even more profoundly integrating continuous learning into our personal and professional lives than we already do.Enhancement in skillset is imperative for the pursuit of happiness and for establishing an impeccable society.ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Amaal Ghadieh was born in 1974 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics in 1996.She started her career in a humanitarian organization to help people in need then managed aprogram for children and youth in postwar countries.Amaal Ghadieh is also an image and makeover consultant interior designer and is now a licensed American board NLP Master practitioner, NLP Master Coach, Timeline Therapy Master Practitioner and a Master Hypnotherapist.

March 26, 2022

