Lebanese Firm takes Arbitration Case against Iraq

2022/03/28 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Lebanese company Primesouth International Offshore has commenced arbitration proceedings against Iraq at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).Details of the dispute have not been released, but in 2020 the company was reported to have signed a two-year contract, along with China CAMC Engineering Co (CAMCE), to install 640 […]

