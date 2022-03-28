2022/03/28 | 04:14 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Turkish building company Polikon is to start work on a new airport in Anbar.
The Governor of Anbar, Dr.
Ali Farhan Al-Dulaimi, handed over the land designated for Anbar International Airport to representatives of the company on Thursday, according to a statement from Anbar Governorate.
Work on the first phase of the […]
Turkish building company Polikon is to start work on a new airport in Anbar.
The Governor of Anbar, Dr.
Ali Farhan Al-Dulaimi, handed over the land designated for Anbar International Airport to representatives of the company on Thursday, according to a statement from Anbar Governorate.
Work on the first phase of the […]
read more Turkish Firm to Start Work on Anbar Airport first appeared on Iraq Business News.