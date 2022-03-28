2022/03/28 | 04:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The UK's Court of Appeal has reportedly overturned the conviction of Paul Bond, who was jailed last year in relation to the Unaoil bribery scandal in Iraq.Mr Bond (69), a former senior sales manager at SBM Offshore (SBM), had been sentenced to three and a half years in prison on two […]

read more Another Unaoil Bribery Conviction Overturned first appeared on Iraq Business News.