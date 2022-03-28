Another Unaoil Bribery Conviction Overturned

2022/03/28 | 04:14 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The UK's Court of Appeal has reportedly overturned the conviction of Paul Bond, who was jailed last year in relation to the Unaoil bribery scandal in Iraq.
Mr Bond (69), a former senior sales manager at SBM Offshore (SBM), had been sentenced to three and a half years in prison on two […]
