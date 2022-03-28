Iraq gets renewed 120-day U.S. waiver for Iranian energy imports

2022/03/28 | 18:28 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi meets U.S.



President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, DC on July 26, 2021.



(Photo credit: the White House)

BAGHDAD - The U.S.



has granted Iraq another 120-day sanctions waiver enabling continued cross-border imports of energy from Iran without triggering penalties, as efforts intensify to revive the 2015 nuclear deal that would see some sanctions on Tehran lifted in exchange for limits on its nuclear program.

“The U.S.



has granted a 120-day waiver to allow Iraq to pay for electricity imports from Iran,” said a State Department official in a written statement to Iraq Oil Report.



“The Secretary [of State] has renewed the sanctions waiver for Iraq to engage in financial transactions related to the import of electricity from Iran.



The waiver ensures that Iraq is able to meet its short-term energy needs while it takes steps to reduce its dependence on Iranian energy imports.”

This content is for registered users.



Please login to continue.If you are not a registered user, you may purchase a subscription or sign up for a free trial.