Constellis Wins $1.3bn Iraq Contract Renewal

2022/03/29 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Constellis has announced that the US Department of State has awarded the company's Triple Canopy subsidiary a 10-year protective services contract in Baghdad, Iraq, under the WPS III Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, with a $1.3 billion contract value.Under this contract, Triple Canopy will continue providing protective services, specialized security services, and logistical support […]

