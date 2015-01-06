Iraq Brings Fixed-Wing And Rotary-Wing Military Aircraft Back Into Service

2022/03/29 | 15:32 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq has made some notable progress in bringing military aircraft back into service in recent months to get the most out of its military's modest airpower.

Department of Defense's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) to the United States Congress on Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S.-led coalition campaign against the Islamic State, that covers the last quarter of 2021, revealed that Iraq's F-16IQ Block 52 fighter-bombers and AC-208 Combat Caravans remained the air force's "main strike platforms with use and mission capable rates similar to those in the previous quarter."

Iraqi Air Force F-16s during a training sortie on July 18, 2019.



Both of these aircraft can carry precision-guided munitions (PGMs) needed for accurately hitting ISIS targets in the north and west of the country.

Several reports from 2020 and 2021 suggested that Iraq's F-16 fleet was on its deathbed due to poor maintenance, corruption, and lack of U.S.-provided contractor support.



The fleet's fate looked particularly dire when U.S.



contractors left Balad Airbase in mid-2021 due to continued militia rocket attacks.

Contractors working on an Iraqi Air Force F-16IQ at Balad Airbase.

However, some of those contractors relocated to Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, and have assisted Iraqi technicians "through video teleconference and technician day trips to Balad for direct hands-on support," according to the OIG report.

Consequently, the Iraqi air force has been able to keep a sufficient number of F-16s airworthy to carry out targeted strikes against ISIS remnants, which still pose a significant security threat.

At the same time, Baghdad has also been pressing other aircraft back into service.

SALADIN, IRAQ - NOVEMBER 05: A L-159 Czech fighter jet is seen during a delivery ceremony of the ...



[+] Czech fighter jets at Balad air base in Saladin, Iraq on November 05, 2015.



(Photo by Ali Mohammed/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

In addition to its F-16s and AC-208s, Iraq's Czech-made Aero L-159 ALCA light combat aircraft and Russian-made Su-25 Frogfoot ground attack aircraft carried out a handful of airstrikes in that quarter.

The OIG report noted that the former's use in combat "is notable since it had not been used for operations in nearly 5 years".



Iraqi Su-25s were also reported grounded in early 2021 due to a lack of spare parts and funds.

Iraqi Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jets fly over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the 94th Army Day parade in central Baghdad on January 6, 2015.



[+] parade in central Baghdad on January 6, 2015.



Iraq is rebuilding its army to address weaknesses including poor leadership and training that led to Baghdad's forces being swept aside by militants, Defence Minister Khaled al-Obaidi said.



AFP PHOTO / ALI AL-SAADI (Photo credit should read ALI AL-SAADI/AFP via Getty Images)

Unlike the F-16s and AC-208s, these aircraft were used relatively sparingly since neither have PGMs.



The L-159s, nevertheless, carried out strikes using unguided Mark-82 general-purpose bombs since they lack laser designation pods.

The OIG report noted that the Su-25s have been "largely relegated to conducting training missions due to a lack of confidence in air-to-ground weapons accuracy given the aircraft can only use unguided rockets and bombs."

Furthermore, both aircraft "still suffer from low fully mission capability rates."

Iraq is also supplementing these strikes using its helicopters.



Here too, Baghdad is trying to get the most out of its rotary-wing military aircraft.

Iraq operates a fleet of Mi-28NE and Mi-35M attack helicopters that it procured from Russia in 2013-14.



These helicopters were used to give Iraqi ground forces close air support during offensives against ISIS.

An Iraqi airforce MI-28 helicopter lands at the army base of Qaryat Jaddalat, south of the city of ...



[+] Mosul on November 25, 2016, during a massive operation to oust IS jihadists from the country's second city.



/ AFP / THOMAS COEX (Photo credit should read THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

On Mar.



1, Iraqi Defense Minister Juma Anad Sadoun visited Taji Airbase to inspect some of these helicopters that were recently returned to service.



During his visit, ten helicopters were filmed taking off.



The defense minister inspected Mi-28NEs, Mi-35Ms, and Mi-17 utility helicopters.

"We just demonstrated the repair campaign for a number of military helicopters," he said.

"We are continuing with this campaign and in the near future we are planning to repair a second batch of helicopters, and so forth, until we complete the repair of all broken-down helicopters, and thus increase the overall readiness level to more than 80%."

The OIG report also pointed out that 20 of the airstrikes carried out by Iraq against ISIS in that quarter were done by air force F-16s, AC-208s, L-159s, and Su-25s.



Bell-407, EC-635, Mi-17, and Mi-35 helicopters under the Iraqi Army Aviation Command carried out another 11.

An Iraqi airforce Bell 407 helicopter takes off in front of MI-35 and MI-28 helicopters at the army ...



[+] base of Qaryat Jaddalat, south of the city of Mosul on November 25, 2016, during a massive operation to oust IS jihadists from the country's second city.



/ AFP / THOMAS COEX (Photo credit should read THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

"One airstrike was conducted using assets from both services," the OIG report noted.

These examples demonstrate that Iraqi airpower is still alive and kicking and capable of hindering ISIS's attempts to make a bloody resurgence in the country.