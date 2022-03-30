2022/03/30 | 02:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has signed a partnership contract with SOCAR, the the state-owned oil and gas company of Azerbaijan, for drilling and oil-field services.The Director General of the company, Bassim Abdul Karim, said that the contract involves collaboration in the field of drilling and reclamation of oil wells, noting […]

read more Iraqi Drilling Company signs Partnership Contract with SOCAR first appeared on Iraq Business News.