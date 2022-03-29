On-Demand Streaming Platform Pendwa Announces First-Ever Original Show, Project E

2022/03/30 | 04:38 - Source: Iraq News

Project E Poster

Exploring the lives of guests from all corners of the world, the series begins streaming April 22.

For all of us here at Pendwa, we are on a mission to share the true stories and journeys of African people who are making a difference within our communities and beyond.”

— Jovin Mwilanga, Founder of Pendwa

BURLINGTON, MA, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pendwa, an on-demand streaming platform for African movies and television shows, announced today the debut of its first-ever original show, Project E, which will be available to stream on the platform on April 22, 2022.Completely written and produced by the Pendwa team, the series takes viewers on a journey as each new episode, hosted by Evelyn, shares stories from a diverse pool of people that have different backgrounds, ethnicities, ages, academic interests, life aspirations, and nationalities.



In the first episode, Evelyn talks to Mirian, who is a student in her final year at Earlham College.



Mirian shares her life journey as she transitions from Tanzania to Norway for high school and finally the United States for college where she currently lives.



The interview covers different topics such as racism, bullying, relationships, educational systems, career development, and much more.Here is a link to the trailer:

“For all of us here at Pendwa, we are on a mission to share the true stories and journeys of African people who are making a difference within our communities and beyond.



That’s why we are thrilled to launch our first original series that does exactly that.



There is no other streaming platform on the market today that offers high-quality video and incredible entertainment, all in Swahili.



We are paving the way for what African culture looks like in the media and we look forward to releasing even more groundbreaking stories through Project E.



This is just the tip of the iceberg for us,” said Jovin Mwilanga, founder of Pendwa.As television subscriptions are becoming increasingly more expensive while still lacking features such as recording content and streaming on all devices, Pendwa allows subscribers to watch movies and television shows on-demand, and soon, download content to watch later without the internet, all at an affordable price point.



Geared to making entertainment more accessible to Africans by making content available in local languages like Swahili and integrating familiar payment solutions like scratch cards and mobile money, Pendwa is on a mission to be an African household name for on-demand movie streaming.Project E will begin streaming on Pendwa starting April 22.



For more information Project E, visit pendwa.app/w/blog/tv/project-e.



To learn more about how to rent and buy content on-demand on Pendwa, visit pendwa.app/shows.

Jovin MwilangaPendwa+1 857-321-0615hello@pendwa.appVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterOther

You just read:

News Provided By

March 29, 2022, 16:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

Source: Xr3oh42bQaA