Home › Baghdad Post › UK advises British-Iranian nationals not to travel to Iran

UK advises British-Iranian nationals not to travel to Iran

2019/05/17 | 18:00



Britain has advised all citizens holding dual British and Iranian nationality to avoid traveling to Iran, saying they faced an unacceptably higher risk of arbitrary detention and mistreatment compared to other nationals.



"Dual nationals face an intolerable risk of mistreatment if they visit Iran," Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said in a statement on Friday.



"Despite the UK providing repeated opportunities to resolve this issue, the Iranian regime’s conduct has worsened. Having exhausted all other options, I must now advise all British-Iranian dual nationals against traveling to Iran."











(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Britain has advised all citizens holding dual British and Iranian nationality to avoid traveling to Iran, saying they faced an unacceptably higher risk of arbitrary detention and mistreatment compared to other nationals."Dual nationals face an intolerable risk of mistreatment if they visit Iran," Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said in a statement on Friday."Despite the UK providing repeated opportunities to resolve this issue, the Iranian regime’s conduct has worsened. Having exhausted all other options, I must now advise all British-Iranian dual nationals against traveling to Iran."