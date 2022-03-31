UN: Arbitrary Detention of Foreign Businessmen in Iraq

2022/03/31 | 02:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has concluded that Australian engineer Robert Pether and Egyptian engineer Khalid Radwan were "arbitrarily detained on discriminatory grounds", and demanded their immediate release.The pair have been detained in Iraq since April 2021, following a contract dispute relating to the construction of the new Central […]

