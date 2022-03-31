Iraq Daily Roundup: 61 Killed, Mostly Militants

2022/03/31 | 20:00 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- At least 61 people were killed, and four more were wounded in the latest violence:
Joint Operations Command announced that 60 militants were killed during operations in Diyala and Kirkuk provinces.
A civilian was shot dead in Sinjar.
A bomb in Nineveh province wounded two soldiers.
A shepherd was wounded, and several of his flock were killed, in a blast near Jalawla.
A bomb wounded one security member in Nasariya.
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
