Iraq Daily Roundup: 61 Killed, Mostly Militants

2022/03/31 | 20:00 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least 61 people were killed, and four more were wounded in the latest violence:

Joint Operations Command announced that 60 militants were killed during operations in Diyala and Kirkuk provinces.

A civilian was shot dead in Sinjar.

A bomb in Nineveh province wounded two soldiers.

A shepherd was wounded, and several of his flock were killed, in a blast near Jalawla.

A bomb wounded one security member in Nasariya.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.



