KRG and UAE sign MoU on Governance

2022/04/01 | 02:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed al-Gergawi on have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on governance and the exchange of information.The MoU will further cooperation between the KRG and UAE, with the UAE offering the Kurdistan Region assistance in the development of government affairs and human resources, […]

