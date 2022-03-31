"Sassy Queen", Valerie Sassyfras, Launches Her New Album, "Electric Rain," at The House of Blues on April 15, 2022

2022/04/01 | 04:00 - Source: Iraq News

Valerie Sassyfras is a force of nature, rising to the top of all she endeavors with an unforgettable style that includes lighthearted fun, funky choreography moves, mixed with wacky costumes and outrageous props.

Valerie Sassyfras is known for her imaginative dances and choreography that audiences can't help but dance along with!

"Electric Rain" is the eighth release from New Orleans's self-proclaimed "Mean Sassy Queen."

Her “Electric Rain” album features Sassyfras’s insights into Louisiana’s culture infused with sass, humor and love.

I love making people forget their troubles, have a laugh and enjoy life...”

— Valerie Sassyfras

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valerie Sassyfras offers her crowds a unique and unforgettable musical experience featuring the electric accordion, mandolin, and keyboard.



Her performances, solo or with her Sassyhay dancers, "sass" her audiences with her infectious personality, villainously hip choreography, absurdly funny props, and a visual style that leaves them with psychedelic after-burn."Electric Rain" will be released on April 15 at The House of Blues from 6 to 9 p.m followed by Banks Street Bar from 11 p.m.



to midnight.



Her fans, affectionately referred to as "Sassers" will be thrilled that distribution of "Electric Rain" will be on multiple digital platforms (Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, Instagram, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Deezer, Pandora, and more)."Electric Rain," to be released on April 15, features the following tracks:Track 1: Electric RainTrack 2: Mean Sassy QueenTrack 3: Van Down by the RiverTrack 4: Alligator DanceTrack 5: DerriereTrack 6: Zydeco GirlTrack 7: Ain't My JobTrack 8: JumpTrack 9: Once a Who DatTrack 10: Voulez VousTrack 11: Zydeco FixTrack 12: Electric Rain OutroA preview of the songs is available upon request.The album's private listening parties have applauded Sassyfras' style, which describes it as a new wave and electro-pop hybrid with heavy zydeco influence.



Of note are the tracks "Zydeco Girl," which serves as her artist's statement and explains the entire Sassyfras philosophy.



Also of note is her song, “Once a Who Dat” which could possibly be a contender for the next anthem for the NFL team, The New Orleans Saints.In her eighth year performing throughout Louisiana, she has played alongside Louis Michot's Melody Makers, 3rd generation zydeco royalty Gerard Delafonse, and has become a staple at New Orleans events such as the Freret Street Market and Bayou Yacht Club Bayou Gras.



She even has her very own Mardi Gras event, the Krewe of Sass.



A regular at historic venues like Old Point Bar, Three Keys at the Ace Hotel, and St.



Roch Tavern, among many others, her music is also popular at brunchtime shows, most recently at the Live Oak Café.Sassyfras's breakout hits "Girl's Night Out," "Hide the Pickle," and "T-Rex & Me," earned her the spotlight on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, MTV's Ridiculousness, and twice on America's Got Talent.



Her fans, aka “Sassers” love her and follow her anywhere, from her famous "Yardi Parties" to her annual "Horny and Lazy Christmas Spectacular".



“I love making people forget their troubles, have a laugh and enjoy life," Sassyfras says.



"It's fun to add a little sass to your life".A marvelous musician and entertainer with Louisiana roots, Sassyfras's life story is featured in a documentary, "Nobody May Come," a film which won Best Cinematography at the 2020 New Orleans Film Festival.



The documentary follows her life from childhood to the present and describes her dedication to her craft.



Her fans, Jess and Charlotte, posted this about her video, "My wife and I came to see your documentary tonight at the NOFF.



We've been big fans of yours for years and have seen you on many occasions.



I just wanted to let you know how inspirational you are.



Hearing your story and seeing how driven you are to put your best performance out there has been one of the the highlights of these crazy times we are living in.



Thank you for bringing so many people together and putting a smile on all of our faces.



You rock!"Sassyfras's music is featured on her YouTube channel, Spotify and Apple Music.



If you plan to attend her shows, count on bringing home a head full of contagious energy and catchy melodies from her latest release, "Electric Rain."About Valerie SassyfrasValerie Sassyfras is a force of nature, rising to the top of all she endeavors with an unforgettable style that includes lighthearted fun, funky choreography moves, mixed with wacky costumes and outrageous props.



In a world that takes itself way to seriously, Valerie has made it her mission to give us all permission to laugh.For more information on Valerie Sassyfras, visit:Website: https://valeriesassyfras.com/Events website: https://valeriesassyfrasgigs.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/valsassyfras/Facebook:

: https://twitter.com/valsassyfrasSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2Z9AWS6HgcCnUyO024GVrR

Valerie SassyfrasValerie Sassyfras+1 504-333-9588valeriesassyfras@gmail.comVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterOther

Music Video for Valerie Sassyfras's Single "Girls Night Out"

You just read:

News Provided By

March 31, 2022, 16:30 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

Source: 1kES_RwGQHQ