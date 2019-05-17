Syrian air defense says intercepts projectiles from Israel:

2019/05/17 | 23:45
Syrian air defense systems could intercepted "luminous objects coming from the occupied territories, shooting down a number of them," the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Friday night.
Video footage shot on a cell phone in Damascus showed anti-air missiles intercepting at least one target. Moreer says that multiple explosions were heard in the southwest of the city, which is closest to Israel.In April, Syria accused Tel Aviv of carrying out an airstrike against military bases in Masayef, in northwestern Syria's Hama province.
#Syria: first video showing Air Defenses firing at "hostile targets" coming from #Israel. Multiple explosions heard in SW. #Damascus province. pic.twitter.com/YZAsGcdyEo
— Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) May 17, 2019
