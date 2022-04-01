Iraqi cleric steps back, asks rivals to try to form Govt

2022/04/01 | 23:34 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A powerful Iraqi Shiite cleric has said he was stepping back for the next 40 days and giving his Iran-backed rivals the chance to form the country's next government.

The surprising move by Muqtada al-Sadr comes against the backdrop of a persisting political deadlock in Iraq, five months after general elections. Al-Sadr's offer came in a tweet, in which he also called on his followers not to interfere "neither positively not negatively" as his rivals form the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Iran-backed Shiite parties, try to cobble together a Cabinet.

This translates into a nod to al-Sadr's rivals to pursue the cleric's Kurdish and Sunni allies in possible negotiations.



There was no immediate response from the Coordination Framework to al-Sadr's offer.



Iraqi political parties are at an impasse, and al-Sadr - the winner of the election - has been unable to form a coalition Government.