IHEC and UNAMI conclude Lessons Learned Workshop

2022/04/02 | 04:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) and the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) concluded a four-day general lessons learned workshop.Throughout the workshop, which was held in Sulaymaniyah from 27-30 March, IHEC Board of Commissioners (BoC) and senior leadership together with senior officials from the UNAMI Office of Electoral Assistance (OEA) brainstormed on […]

