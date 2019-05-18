Aid groups say conditions in northwest Syria at crisis point

2019/05/18 | 01:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- UN officials and dozens of international aid groups warned
Friday that humanitarian conditions in Syria’s northwest have reached a new
“crisis point,” as government troops push to retake the rebels’ last
stronghold, AP reported.The violence has effectively shattered a cease-fire
negotiated by Russia and Turkey, in place since September. Russia has firmly
backed President Bashar al-Assad’s government in the eight-year civil war,
while Turkey has supported rebel factions.In their appeal issued Friday, some 70 aid groups called for
an immediate end to the fighting. They said that the violence has displaced an
estimated 180,000 people in the last two weeks alone. The rebel enclave, which
stretches between northern Hama and most of Idlib provinces, is home to 3
million people.The violence has forced at least 16 humanitarian
organizations to suspend their operations in the region, the groups added. The
staff were either displaced themselves or the facilities came under attack.In New York, the UN humanitarian chief said his worst fears
that a full-scale military onslaught in northwestern Syria would “unleash a
humanitarian nightmare unlike any we have seen” in Syria are now coming true.Mark Lowcock told a Security Council meeting that escalating
violence in the last three weeks in the de-escalation zone in rebel-held Idlib
killed up to 160 people, displaced at least 180,000 and left millions “crammed
into an ever smaller area.”UN political chief Rosemary DiCarlo warned that “if the
escalation continues and the offensive pushes forward, we risk catastrophic
humanitarian fallout and threats to international peace and security.”She reiterated the UN’s call for an urgent de-escalation of
violence and urged Turkey and Russia to re-establish a cease-fire in northwest
Syria.Physicians for Human Rights said it has verified that over
the last four weeks Syrian government forces and their Russian allies have
carried out nine attacks on hospitals and medical facilities.The aid groups said that at least 15 health facilities and 16
schools were reported to have been significantly damaged or destroyed. At least
two health workers were killed.The groups said at least four clearly identified
humanitarian posts were targeted, condemning the “failure” to observe
international law.In a statement, Amnesty International called on the UN
Security Council, meeting Friday, to pressure Russia over the “deliberate”
targeting of health and education facilities and ending the “onslaught” against
civilians.“Bombing hospitals carrying out their medical functions is a
war crime,” said Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty International’s director of research for
the Middle East. Maalouf said it was part of a “well-established” pattern by
the Syrian government and its allies.“The international community has so far utterly failed to
protect civilians in Syria from the horrors of this conflict,” she said.Staff from four hospitals in Idlib and Hama told Amnesty
International that they had been targeted despite sharing their coordinates
with the Syrian and Russian governments.In fighting Friday, activists and insurgents said government
forces attempted to push into a new village in western Hama but were repelled.
Friday that humanitarian conditions in Syria’s northwest have reached a new
“crisis point,” as government troops push to retake the rebels’ last
stronghold, AP reported.The violence has effectively shattered a cease-fire
negotiated by Russia and Turkey, in place since September. Russia has firmly
backed President Bashar al-Assad’s government in the eight-year civil war,
while Turkey has supported rebel factions.In their appeal issued Friday, some 70 aid groups called for
an immediate end to the fighting. They said that the violence has displaced an
estimated 180,000 people in the last two weeks alone. The rebel enclave, which
stretches between northern Hama and most of Idlib provinces, is home to 3
million people.The violence has forced at least 16 humanitarian
organizations to suspend their operations in the region, the groups added. The
staff were either displaced themselves or the facilities came under attack.In New York, the UN humanitarian chief said his worst fears
that a full-scale military onslaught in northwestern Syria would “unleash a
humanitarian nightmare unlike any we have seen” in Syria are now coming true.Mark Lowcock told a Security Council meeting that escalating
violence in the last three weeks in the de-escalation zone in rebel-held Idlib
killed up to 160 people, displaced at least 180,000 and left millions “crammed
into an ever smaller area.”UN political chief Rosemary DiCarlo warned that “if the
escalation continues and the offensive pushes forward, we risk catastrophic
humanitarian fallout and threats to international peace and security.”She reiterated the UN’s call for an urgent de-escalation of
violence and urged Turkey and Russia to re-establish a cease-fire in northwest
Syria.Physicians for Human Rights said it has verified that over
the last four weeks Syrian government forces and their Russian allies have
carried out nine attacks on hospitals and medical facilities.The aid groups said that at least 15 health facilities and 16
schools were reported to have been significantly damaged or destroyed. At least
two health workers were killed.The groups said at least four clearly identified
humanitarian posts were targeted, condemning the “failure” to observe
international law.In a statement, Amnesty International called on the UN
Security Council, meeting Friday, to pressure Russia over the “deliberate”
targeting of health and education facilities and ending the “onslaught” against
civilians.“Bombing hospitals carrying out their medical functions is a
war crime,” said Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty International’s director of research for
the Middle East. Maalouf said it was part of a “well-established” pattern by
the Syrian government and its allies.“The international community has so far utterly failed to
protect civilians in Syria from the horrors of this conflict,” she said.Staff from four hospitals in Idlib and Hama told Amnesty
International that they had been targeted despite sharing their coordinates
with the Syrian and Russian governments.In fighting Friday, activists and insurgents said government
forces attempted to push into a new village in western Hama but were repelled.