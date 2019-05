KDP accuses Kirkuk governor of making demographic changes

2019/05/18 | 02:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- TheKurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) accused acting governor of Kirkuk Rakan al-Jabouriof carrying out Arabization and demographic changes in the Kurdish areas, and displacingits indigenous Kurdish population."Demographic change practices are still continuing in thevillages and towns of Kirkuk by the governor and the military authority there,"the KDP bloc said in a press statement."We, in the Kurdistan Democratic Party, condemn anddenounce in the strongest condemnation terms this chauvinist practices, andconsider them a serious threat to peaceful coexistence in Iraq and thepolitical process as a whole," the bloc said."Wecall on all concerned parties to carry out their responsibilities to stop theseactions which are contrary to the Iraqi constitution," it added.