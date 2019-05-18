عربي | كوردى


KDP accuses Kirkuk governor of making demographic changes

2019/05/18 | 02:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) accused acting governor of Kirkuk Rakan al-Jabouri

of carrying out Arabization and demographic changes in the Kurdish areas, and displacing

its indigenous Kurdish population."Demographic change practices are still continuing in the

villages and towns of Kirkuk by the governor and the military authority there,"

the KDP bloc said in a press statement."We, in the Kurdistan Democratic Party, condemn and

denounce in the strongest condemnation terms this chauvinist practices, and

consider them a serious threat to peaceful coexistence in Iraq and the

political process as a whole," the bloc said."We

call on all concerned parties to carry out their responsibilities to stop these

actions which are contrary to the Iraqi constitution," it added.



