Some accused of shooting at protestors in Najaf arrested: PM

2019/05/18 | 11:20
Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi said that the

security forces arrested a number of those behind the violence taking place

recently in Najaf during protests, and killing and injuring many citizens.In a statement, Abd al-Mahdi called on people to

submit their documents and information to the Supreme Anti-Corruption Council, to

take investigative and punitive measures according to the law.He pointed out that investigations are under way with

all the accused, affirming that all those who shot at people will be

prosecuted, and introduced to the judiciary if proven guilty.Shiite Cleric Muqtada

al-Sadr urged citizens to rush into the streets in

anti-corruption protests in Najaf on Wednesday night.

The protests have reportedly turned to be violent, resulting in the

death of four people, and the injury of 17, according to Najaf’s Hakim

Hospital.
