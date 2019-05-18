Home › Baghdad Post › Some accused of shooting at protestors in Najaf arrested: PM

Some accused of shooting at protestors in Najaf arrested: PM

2019/05/18 | 11:20



Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi said that the



security forces arrested a number of those behind the violence taking place



recently in Najaf during protests, and killing and injuring many citizens.In a statement, Abd al-Mahdi called on people to



submit their documents and information to the Supreme Anti-Corruption Council, to



take investigative and punitive measures according to the law.He pointed out that investigations are under way with



all the accused, affirming that all those who shot at people will be



prosecuted, and introduced to the judiciary if proven guilty.Shiite Cleric Muqtada



al-Sadr urged citizens to rush into the streets in



anti-corruption protests in Najaf on Wednesday night.



The protests have reportedly turned to be violent, resulting in the



death of four people, and the injury of 17, according to Najaf’s Hakim



