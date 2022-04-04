Contract Awarded for Housing Development in Sinjar

2022/04/04 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Bayar Company Ltd. has won a contract with the United Nations Secretariat for the "construction of 32 low-cost housing units in Tal Banat, Sinjar district, Ninewa." The contract is valued at $449,323.(Source: UNGM)

