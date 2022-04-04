Tlakgameng born and raised Amapiano producer is making moves-Kagow RSA

2022/04/04 | 12:34 - Source: Iraq News

One Day I Will Be Musical King.

My hustle will break the silence

Bio, Music, Life.

The future is bright and I can’t wait to see myself making moves with Amapiano genre.



The EP ‘8616 on the map’ is coming and will be out on all digital platforms”

— Kagow RSA

TLAKGAMENG,NORTH WEST, NORTH WEST PROVINCE, SOUTH AFRICA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is very nice seeing the upcoming artists succeeding in the music industry.



Being a musician is no longer easy this days because everyone seems to be embarking in the very same career which results in higher rate of competitions.



It is not easy again because the industry is full of criticisms and pressure which then causes artists to suffer from depression.



This month we introduce a rising star in the Amapiano music scene by the name of Kago Maamogwa known as Kagow RSA.Kagow RSA is a songwriter and a producer who has been pushing so hard and stamping his name in the Amapiano game.



All the way from Tlakgameng in North West, Kagow RSA aims to expand his talent and share it with the world.



“My dream is to make it and help kids from my hood with the resources they need in music,” he said.



In describing his type of music, Kagow RSA said his sounds are more private school Amapiano.



The Amapiano element that touches people’s soul and creates feelings they never had.Kagow RSA journey has been more amazing and enjoyable as ever with his first single titled “Survival” where he collaborated with Botswana artist Travis BW and as ever the single has been doing well as people are still playing it and it managed to find its way to local radio stations.



As we speak, Kagow RSA is set to drop a single titled “TwinGirl” featuring Travis BW Tinahwakopong, Bulletproof and Banomona this year.



Also he is going to drop an EP called “8616 to the world” which is named after his hometown’s area code as he aims to put his hometown on the map as well as to uplift his community and make it better.Additionally, he said the EP is full of instrumental versions where you feel the Amapiano version.



“I began working on this project from August 2021, I made few instrumentals and saw how my community reacted and how they really wanted my song.



I did more instruments some with vocals and the rest was a history,” he said.



He furthermore said, every day when he wakes up he has so many opportunities to choose from and as a results it caused some delays on releasing the EP.



This young man has been putting work in and making sure he keeps the hits coming as well as getting his hometown above on the map.“The future is bright and I can’t wait to see myself making moves with Amapiano genre.



The EP ‘8616 on the map’ is coming and will be out on all digital platforms” Kagow RSA concluded.

Kago MaamogwaThe Village Recordsemail us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterOther

Kagow RSA-Survival(Official Audio)

You just read:

News Provided By

April 04, 2022, 00:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?