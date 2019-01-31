MP says premiere’s decision to establish anti-corruption council ‘courageous’

2019/01/31 | 13:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- MP Sattar al-Eteibi, representing Reconstruction and Reform Alliance, has described the recent measures announced by Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to establish a supreme council to fight corruption as courageous step’“The declaration by Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to form a supreme council to fight corruption is a courageous step to fight corruption,” Eteibi said in a statement. “The program, if correctly implemented to fight corruption, will have positive impacts on the government and enhance the economic situation as the corruption policies are the worst that Iraqi people endure.”Eteibi added that fighting corruption will make us able to invest the budget perfectly, end the robberies and wasting of public money in order to go forward with projects that pour into interests of the people.On Tuesday, Abdul-Mahdi announced several measures as well as a declaration to establish a supreme council to fight corruption.