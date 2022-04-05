Iraqi fighter jets pound ISIL positions in Nineveh prov.

2022/04/05 | 01:54 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Iraqi Security Intelligence Unit said that Iraqi fighter jets targeted positions of ISIL terrorist group in Nineveh province in two stages following a suicide attack launched on Iraqi army in south of Mosul which resulted in killing of several ISIL terrorists, Baghdad Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, eight Iraqi security forces from Nineveh Command Center were wounded following suicide attack by ISIL elements on Iraqi army forces in south of Mosul, the capital of Nineveh province.

During a search operation in mountainous areas of southwestern Nineveh province, Iraqi forces spotted several tunnels belonging to ISIL terrorist group and then clashed with them, so that one ISIL member was killed and another terrorist with an explosive belt detonated himself inside one of the tunnels which led to the injury of eight Iraqi forces.

Following the heavy clashes, Iraqi Army Air Force targeted ISIL positions, killing all terrorists hiding at the tunnels.

MA/5459343