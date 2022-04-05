2022/04/05 | 02:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Massaab Al-Aloosy, for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Barriers to Reform in Iraq Moqtada al-Sadr, the biggest winner in the recent election, aspires to implement grand changes in Iraq, but reform is easier […]

