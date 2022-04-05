2022/04/05 | 02:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for February of 100,563,999 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.244 million barrels per day (bpd), down slightly from the 3.314 million bpd exported in February.The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 99,115,064 barrels, […]

read more Iraq Oil Revenues hit 50-Year High first appeared on Iraq Business News.