2022/04/06 | 02:34 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Turkish-based private jet charter company AirSada has won a contract to supply medical evacuation (medevac) services to Japan's JGC Corporation in Iraq.JGC is the main contractor for the major upgrading project at South Refineries Company's (SRC) Basra refinery.The contract with AirSada, which runs to September 2025, includes air ambulance […]

read more AirSada wins Medevac Contract with JGC in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.