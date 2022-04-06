Methanol Institute Welcomes Aker Clean Hydrogen as New Member

2022/04/06 | 14:50 - Source: Iraq News

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome Aker Clean Hydrogen as our newest member company.



Based in Norway, Aker Clean Hydrogen develops, builds, owns and operates clean hydrogen, ammonia, and methanol facilities globally to solve industrial climate challenges within hard-to-abate sectors.



Aker Clean Hydrogen's industrial target is to reach 5 GW net installed capacity by the end of this decade.



By contributing to the decarbonization of shipping, transport, agriculture and more, Aker Clean Hydrogen plans to remove close to ten million tons of CO2 every year by 2030.



Aker Clean Hydrogen is majority owned by Aker Horizons – a planet-positive investment company dedicated to incubating and developing companies that solve fundamental challenges to sustainable existence.Aker Clean Hydrogen sees potential in developing Methanol production facilities that combine CO2 from biogenic (non-fossil origin) and sustainable sources with hydrogen produced from power generated from renewable methods such as wind and solar PV.



Methanol is easy to handle as a chemical, has very low NOx emissions when burned and is biodegradable if leaked.



Green Methanol production supports the Aker Clean Hydrogen mission and strategy with focus on the hard-to-abate sectors.”We see great potential in low-carbon methanol as it can easily be further converted to other chemicals, fuels or fuel additives.



Green methanol offers potential for net-zero or even negative emissions and is an important element in our strategy of decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors like global shipping.



We believe the Methanol Institute will play an important role in promoting green methanol as an important low-carbon energy vector,” said Knut Nyborg, Chief Executive Officer of Aker Clean Hydrogen.Methanol Institute CEO Gregory Dolan noted that: “MI is excited to welcome Aker Clean Hydrogen as our newest member.



Aker Clean Hydrogen's plan to develop Green Methanol production at scale is an important piece of the puzzle to bring low carbon and net carbon neutral solutions to hard-to-abate sectors."ENDSAbout the Methanol InstituteThe Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies.



Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi.About Aker Clean HydrogenAker Clean Hydrogen aims to develop, build, own and operate clean hydrogen production on an industrial scale.



Aker Horizons is the majority shareholder of the company, and Aker Clean Hydrogen uses domain expertise across the Aker Group, including systems integration, engineering, technology development, project implementation, digitization and financial optimization to increase efficiency and reduce project costs.



The company aims to reach a net installed capacity of 5 GW by 2030 and will make a major contribution to realizing the hydrogen industry and reducing greenhouse gas emissions globally.About Aker HorizonsAker Horizons ASA is a planet-positive investment company dedicated to developing companies within renewable energy and other technologies that reduce emissions or promote sustainable living.



The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and indirectly majority-owned by Aker ASA.



Aker Horizons' investment portfolio includes holdings in Aker Clean Hydrogen, Aker Offshore Wind, Aker Carbon Capture and Mainstream Renewable Power.

