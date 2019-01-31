Trade minister meets Turkish ambassador over boosting trade, investment

2019/01/31 | 13:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi Trade Minister Mohamed Hashim al-Aani has met with the Turkish Ambassador in Baghdad to tackle boosting trade as well as commercial transactions, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.In a statement, Aani expressed his government’s desire to develop the bilateral ties with Turkey, boosting trade exchange and resolving issues that hamper trade, which was confirmed during the Turkish President’s visit, which yielded many understandings to develop investment and trade.The minister, according to the statement, “listened to issues proposed by Yildiz, including measures by Iraq to unify the custom tariff and opening new border crossing to facilitate entrance of exchanged merchandise.”Ambassador Fatih Yildiz also discussed the Turkish loan of US$ five billions given to Iraq, indicating Turkish companies’ interest to work in Iraq and make partnerships with Iraqi sectors.