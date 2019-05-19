2019/05/19 | 17:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Home
World news
Sunday، 19 May 2019
05:33 PM
At least 12 people injured in Egypt blast targeting tourist bus
At least 12 people were injured on Sunday in a blast targeting a tourist bust near the new Egyptian museum close to the Giza Pyramids, two security sources said.
The sources said that most of the injuries were foreign tourists.
Read
Home
World news
Sunday، 19 May 2019
05:33 PM
At least 12 people injured in Egypt blast targeting tourist bus
At least 12 people were injured on Sunday in a blast targeting a tourist bust near the new Egyptian museum close to the Giza Pyramids, two security sources said.
The sources said that most of the injuries were foreign tourists.
Read