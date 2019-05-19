عربي | كوردى


At least 12 people injured in Egypt blast targeting tourist bus

























At least 12 people were injured on Sunday in a blast targeting a tourist bust near the new Egyptian museum close to the Giza Pyramids, two security sources said.

The sources said that most of the injuries were foreign tourists.





















