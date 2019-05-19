Home › Baghdad Post › At least 12 people injured in Egypt blast targeting tourist bus

At least 12 people injured in Egypt blast targeting tourist bus

2019/05/19 | 17:45







Sunday، 19 May 2019



At least 12 people were injured on Sunday in a blast targeting a tourist bust near the new Egyptian museum close to the Giza Pyramids, two security sources said.



The sources said that most of the injuries were foreign tourists.











































