Oil producers meet to discuss output amid Iran tension

2019/05/19 | 17:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Major crude producers
are set to meet Sunday to discuss how to stabilize a volatile oil market amid
rising US-Iran tensions in the Gulf, which threaten to disrupt supply. Key OPEC members and
other major suppliers including Russia will assess the oil market and examine
compliance to production cuts agreed late last year.But the subject of
Iran, which is not present, will dominate the one-day meeting of the OPEC+
group.It comes days after
sabotage attacks against tankers in highly sensitive Gulf waters and the
bombing of a Saudi pipeline by Iran-aligned Yemen rebels.The meeting also comes
as the full impact of re-instated US sanctions against Tehran kicks in,
slashing Iran's crude exports.Hours before the
meeting in Jeddah, host Saudi Arabia said it does not seek war with Iran, but
is ready to defend its interests.The meeting is set to
make recommendations ahead of a key OPEC summit in late June, to be attended by
Iran.President Donald Trump
said last month Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members had agreed to his request
to boost oil production in order to tamp down rising prices.Massive drops in
exports by Iran and Venezuela plus output cuts of 1.2 million barrels per day,
implemented by the OPEC+ group since January, have cut supply.But UAE Energy
Minister Suheil al-Mazrouei said inventories were still building up.He told reporters
Saturday that the job of balancing the market was not yet complete, a hint that
any ramp-up in production could send prices crashing as they did in late 2018.Iran exports tumble
OPEC and the
International Energy Agency said earlier this month that global oil supply fell
in April due to US sanctions on Iran tightened and OPEC+ production cuts.The IEA said Iranian
crude production fell in April to 2.6 million bpd, down from 3.9 million before
Washington announced in May 2018 it would withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear
deal and re-impose sanctions.Iran's output is
already at its lowest level in over five years, but could tumble in May to
levels not seen since the devastating 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.Energy intelligence
firm Kpler sees Iranian exports plunging from 1.4 million bpd in April to
around half a million barrels in May -- down from 2.5 million in normal
circumstances.Venezuela's output is
also tumbling, down by over half since the third quarter of last year.Kpler data shows OPEC+
members have kept to agreed production cuts.But exporters fear a
rush to raise production to plug the gap left by Iranian exports could
backfire, triggering a new supply glut. Gulf tensions
Sunday's meeting comes
amid soaring Gulf tensions after the mysterious sabotage of several tankers off
the Emirati coast and drone attacks, claimed by Iran-aligned Yemen rebels,
which shut a key Saudi crude pipeline.Both attacks targeted
routes built as alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for almost
all Gulf exports.Iran has repeatedly
threatened to close the Strait in case of war with the US, which said this
month it was sending an aircraft carrier and strike group to the region.Saudi Arabia accused
Iran of ordering the pipeline attacks, targeting "the security of oil
supplies... and the global economy".Saudi foreign affairs
minister Adel al-Jubeir said Sunday his country does not want war with Iran,
but was ready to defend its interests.Riyadh "does not
want a war, is not looking for it and will do everything to prevent it",
he told journalists in Riyadh.Saudi Arabia called
Saturday for urgent meetings of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab
League to discuss escalating tensions, government news agency SPA said.It also said Crown
Prince Mohammed bin Salman had spoken with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
about enhancing security in the region. Saudi Energy Minister
Khalid al-Falih said last month the kingdom was ready to boost supplies in case
of any shortage due to the Iran embargo.That is likely to
infuriate Iran and raise questions over the future of OPEC, of which Iran is an
influential member. Iranian Oil Minister
Bijan Namdar Zanganeh has said Washington's stated aim of bringing Iran's oil
exports "to zero" was "an illusion".
are set to meet Sunday to discuss how to stabilize a volatile oil market amid
rising US-Iran tensions in the Gulf, which threaten to disrupt supply. Key OPEC members and
other major suppliers including Russia will assess the oil market and examine
compliance to production cuts agreed late last year.But the subject of
Iran, which is not present, will dominate the one-day meeting of the OPEC+
group.It comes days after
sabotage attacks against tankers in highly sensitive Gulf waters and the
bombing of a Saudi pipeline by Iran-aligned Yemen rebels.The meeting also comes
as the full impact of re-instated US sanctions against Tehran kicks in,
slashing Iran's crude exports.Hours before the
meeting in Jeddah, host Saudi Arabia said it does not seek war with Iran, but
is ready to defend its interests.The meeting is set to
make recommendations ahead of a key OPEC summit in late June, to be attended by
Iran.President Donald Trump
said last month Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members had agreed to his request
to boost oil production in order to tamp down rising prices.Massive drops in
exports by Iran and Venezuela plus output cuts of 1.2 million barrels per day,
implemented by the OPEC+ group since January, have cut supply.But UAE Energy
Minister Suheil al-Mazrouei said inventories were still building up.He told reporters
Saturday that the job of balancing the market was not yet complete, a hint that
any ramp-up in production could send prices crashing as they did in late 2018.Iran exports tumble
OPEC and the
International Energy Agency said earlier this month that global oil supply fell
in April due to US sanctions on Iran tightened and OPEC+ production cuts.The IEA said Iranian
crude production fell in April to 2.6 million bpd, down from 3.9 million before
Washington announced in May 2018 it would withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear
deal and re-impose sanctions.Iran's output is
already at its lowest level in over five years, but could tumble in May to
levels not seen since the devastating 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.Energy intelligence
firm Kpler sees Iranian exports plunging from 1.4 million bpd in April to
around half a million barrels in May -- down from 2.5 million in normal
circumstances.Venezuela's output is
also tumbling, down by over half since the third quarter of last year.Kpler data shows OPEC+
members have kept to agreed production cuts.But exporters fear a
rush to raise production to plug the gap left by Iranian exports could
backfire, triggering a new supply glut. Gulf tensions
Sunday's meeting comes
amid soaring Gulf tensions after the mysterious sabotage of several tankers off
the Emirati coast and drone attacks, claimed by Iran-aligned Yemen rebels,
which shut a key Saudi crude pipeline.Both attacks targeted
routes built as alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for almost
all Gulf exports.Iran has repeatedly
threatened to close the Strait in case of war with the US, which said this
month it was sending an aircraft carrier and strike group to the region.Saudi Arabia accused
Iran of ordering the pipeline attacks, targeting "the security of oil
supplies... and the global economy".Saudi foreign affairs
minister Adel al-Jubeir said Sunday his country does not want war with Iran,
but was ready to defend its interests.Riyadh "does not
want a war, is not looking for it and will do everything to prevent it",
he told journalists in Riyadh.Saudi Arabia called
Saturday for urgent meetings of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab
League to discuss escalating tensions, government news agency SPA said.It also said Crown
Prince Mohammed bin Salman had spoken with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
about enhancing security in the region. Saudi Energy Minister
Khalid al-Falih said last month the kingdom was ready to boost supplies in case
of any shortage due to the Iran embargo.That is likely to
infuriate Iran and raise questions over the future of OPEC, of which Iran is an
influential member. Iranian Oil Minister
Bijan Namdar Zanganeh has said Washington's stated aim of bringing Iran's oil
exports "to zero" was "an illusion".