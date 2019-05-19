عربي | كوردى


Oil producers meet to discuss output amid Iran tension

2019/05/19 | 17:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Major crude producers

are set to meet Sunday to discuss how to stabilize a volatile oil market amid

rising US-Iran tensions in the Gulf, which threaten to disrupt supply. Key OPEC members and

other major suppliers including Russia will assess the oil market and examine

compliance to production cuts agreed late last year.But the subject of

Iran, which is not present, will dominate the one-day meeting of the OPEC+

group.It comes days after

sabotage attacks against tankers in highly sensitive Gulf waters and the

bombing of a Saudi pipeline by Iran-aligned Yemen rebels.The meeting also comes

as the full impact of re-instated US sanctions against Tehran kicks in,

slashing Iran's crude exports.Hours before the

meeting in Jeddah, host Saudi Arabia said it does not seek war with Iran, but

is ready to defend its interests.The meeting is set to

make recommendations ahead of a key OPEC summit in late June, to be attended by

Iran.President Donald Trump

said last month Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members had agreed to his request

to boost oil production in order to tamp down rising prices.Massive drops in

exports by Iran and Venezuela plus output cuts of 1.2 million barrels per day,

implemented by the OPEC+ group since January, have cut supply.But UAE Energy

Minister Suheil al-Mazrouei said inventories were still building up.He told reporters

Saturday that the job of balancing the market was not yet complete, a hint that

any ramp-up in production could send prices crashing as they did in late 2018.Iran exports tumble

OPEC and the

International Energy Agency said earlier this month that global oil supply fell

in April due to US sanctions on Iran tightened and OPEC+ production cuts.The IEA said Iranian

crude production fell in April to 2.6 million bpd, down from 3.9 million before

Washington announced in May 2018 it would withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear

deal and re-impose sanctions.Iran's output is

already at its lowest level in over five years, but could tumble in May to

levels not seen since the devastating 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.Energy intelligence

firm Kpler sees Iranian exports plunging from 1.4 million bpd in April to

around half a million barrels in May -- down from 2.5 million in normal

circumstances.Venezuela's output is

also tumbling, down by over half since the third quarter of last year.Kpler data shows OPEC+

members have kept to agreed production cuts.But exporters fear a

rush to raise production to plug the gap left by Iranian exports could

backfire, triggering a new supply glut. Gulf tensions

Sunday's meeting comes

amid soaring Gulf tensions after the mysterious sabotage of several tankers off

the Emirati coast and drone attacks, claimed by Iran-aligned Yemen rebels,

which shut a key Saudi crude pipeline.Both attacks targeted

routes built as alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for almost

all Gulf exports.Iran has repeatedly

threatened to close the Strait in case of war with the US, which said this

month it was sending an aircraft carrier and strike group to the region.Saudi Arabia accused

Iran of ordering the pipeline attacks, targeting "the security of oil

supplies... and the global economy".Saudi foreign affairs

minister Adel al-Jubeir said Sunday his country does not want war with Iran,

but was ready to defend its interests.Riyadh "does not

want a war, is not looking for it and will do everything to prevent it",

he told journalists in Riyadh.Saudi Arabia called

Saturday for urgent meetings of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab

League to discuss escalating tensions, government news agency SPA said.It also said Crown

Prince Mohammed bin Salman had spoken with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

about enhancing security in the region. Saudi Energy Minister

Khalid al-Falih said last month the kingdom was ready to boost supplies in case

of any shortage due to the Iran embargo.That is likely to

infuriate Iran and raise questions over the future of OPEC, of which Iran is an

influential member. Iranian Oil Minister

Bijan Namdar Zanganeh has said Washington's stated aim of bringing Iran's oil

exports "to zero" was "an illusion".

