KRG, UNFPA tackling Gender-Based Violence

2022/04/07 | 03:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Department of Media and Information (DMI) of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to promote ending gender-based violence and youth participation in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.The event was also attended by the Head of KRG Department of Foreign Relations, […]

