US Firm to install Security System for Baghdad Int'l Zone

2022/04/07 | 04:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Dari Concepts LLC, Newark, Delaware, has been awarded a $10,026,228 firm-fixed-price contract for labor, materials and supplies to acquire, deliver and install security systems along the perimeter of the International Zone in Baghdad, Iraq.Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received.Work will be performed in Baghdad, Iraq, with an […]

