Contract for Rehabilitation of War-Damaged Houses in Baiji

2022/04/07 | 04:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Al-Ekhwa Al-Nubalaa for General Trading & Contracting Limited has won a contract with the United Nations Secretariat for the "rehabilitation of 60 War Damaged Houses in Al Asry Neighboorhood, Baiji District, Salah Al Din Governorate." The contract is valued at $157,815, and is scheduled to be completed by 7th July 2022.(Source: […]

