Iraqi-Chinese MOU for making a Monorail

2019/05/19 | 21:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
Governor of Baghdad Falah al-Jezaery signed on Sunday a Memorandum of Understanding to make a Monorail service with Halse Chinese Company.
Al-Jazaery asserted the local government’s commitment to overcome all the obstacles and problems that delay this project,
“This Monorail service will make a leap in terms of transportation in the capital and facilitates the movement of citizens as well,” said al-Jazaery.
He also stressed that it is important to take a benefit from the experience of China and the development of their companies in this regard.
